Spilsby woman’s ‘Quest’ raises £22k for hospital

A Spilsby woman has raised £22,000 for a hospital unit in memory of her father, but also in tribute to the life-saving treatment it gave her sister.

Vikki Bamforth, 31, lost her father, popular greengrocer Ivor Bogg, 61, in a car accident in October 2016.

Her sister Kerry, 32, who was travelling with her father as part of a gift given for Father’s Day, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) for treatment.

Over the next week, Kerry, also of Spilsby, underwent several operations to save her life and received ongoing treatment and support as part of her recovery.

Today, Kerry is able to lead an independent life and has returned to work as a teaching assistant at Spilsby Primary School.

Out of this traumatic set of events, came Vikki’s Quest – an online fundraising campaign in aid of the QMC’s Major Trauma Centre led by Vikki, but also supported by Kerry.

A series of fundraisers – including a couple organised by members of the community in support of the campaign – held over about 15 months brought in £22,000 for the cause. That sum was presented to the League of Friends QMC charity at Franklin Hall, in Spilsby, on Saturday.

Of the sum raised, and the potential it has to help save lives, Vikki said: “I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.”

Vikki – a single mother to two – paid tribute to the ‘absolutely incredible’ community support she received during the campaign.

“I just want to thank everyone who has supported us each and every step of the way,” she said. “Without them we could not have raised this amount of money.”

The presentation event on Saturday also saw £253 raised for Pancreatic Cancer UK, after Vikki’s son Oakley, one, lost his grandmother to the disease on the same day as she and Kerry lost their father.

* Established in 1978, the League of Friends QMC has raised almost £1million for QMC.

The League is run by volunteers who want to give something back to the community and have chosen to do so by volunteering to support the hospital.

Chairma Bertie Pinchera said: “We are delighted to support Vikki’s Quest and match-fund her amazing fundraising efforts. As a fairly small charity we can guarantee that the funds will go directly to the Major Trauma Centre which means so much to her and her family.

“We would urge other people, who want to organise a fundraising drive for the QMC to get in touch with us to see how we can support them.”