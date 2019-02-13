Spilsby set to become playground of light

A spectacular project to be held over two nights next month is set to transform Spilsby into a playground of light.

Spilsby Light Night is promising “something cool, exciting and a little bit different”.

We can’t wait for the chance to show off Spilsby in a different light! Creative producer Simon Hollingworth

Projected light will add artwork and colour to some of the town’s best-known buildings and landmarks.

The Light Night is a new project being run by the Different Light Collective and is being funded primarily by Arts Council England - and residents can find out how they can get involved at a launch meeting tonight (Wednesday) at St James Church.

Simon Hollingworth and Andy Johnson-Smith came up with the idea last summer and following on from discussions with Bruce Knight at the Spilsby Sessions House they have been chatting to businesses, organisations schools, churches and individuals across the town since they received news of their successful award just before Christmas.

On each of the two nights there will be a trail with lighting projections and sound effects made by professional artists and technologists on view at venues and buildings across the centre of the town as well as artwork by local groups, including children and students from the town’s schools.

There will also be a chance for anyone to get involved in a community project using decorated glass jars of all shapes and sizes with tea lights inside them which will be collected and shown around the Buttercross on the Market Place and outside St James’ Church.

Creative producer Simon Hollingworth said: “The Different Light Collective is delighted to have been given this opportunity to create something really special in Spilsby and we are really excited about working with as many local people as possible to make it as successful as possible. The response we have had so far, from schools, businesses, churches and members of the general public has been overwhelmingly positive and we feel very privileged to be working here.

“We can’t wait for the chance to show off Spilsby in a different light!”

Spilsby Light Night takes place on March 8-9. Tonight’s launch night takes place at St James Church from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

To find out more visit www.different-light.co.uk or look for Spilsby Light Night on Facebook and Twitter.