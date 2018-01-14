Spilsby’s community cinema gets rolling

Spilsby Community Cinema finally got rolling in the New Year with its first screening.

About 70 film lovers attended the screening of ‘The Viceroy’s House’ at the Franklin Hall.

They were treated to a real cinema-going experience with a proper box-office set up for ticket sales.

At at half time, Dennett’s ice cream was on sale as were pop, sweets and nibbles.

Everyone who went said that they had a lovely evening and that the £4 entry was value for money.

February’s film will be ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017) staring Gal Gabot and Chris Pine, which will hopefully appeal to a wide audience. The date is February 2. Doors opening at 6.30pm.

March’s film is the black and white classic, ‘The Third Man’

which is due to be screened on the 2 nd March.

The cinema is being run as part of the Community Lead Plan. Lottery funding has been applied for to be able to show films for a year.

The group are also hoping to seek support from local businesses to help to fund the cinema until the lottery funding is authorised.