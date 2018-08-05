Spilsby Rotary Club’s young stars rewarded for caring

Youngsters in the Spilsby area who are stars in their community are being recognised in a series of special awards.

Spilsby Rotary Club has started a new initiative to reward pupils at local schools who go that bit further to help others.

Spilsby Primary's winner Chloe Lavender receives her reward. ANL-180730-125055001

Peter Butler, secretary of Spilsby Rotary Club said: “We are giving this award to one child at the end of each term who the head thinks has gone that bit beyond other children, either at school or at home.

“As a reward our Rotary Stars each receive a certifcate, badge and a gift voucher.”

There are three winners from the end of the summer term and Mr Butler presented them with their awards.

The child rewarded from Partney Primary was Sofia Masterman, who regularly goes with her dad to Alford Hockey Club and helps there. She also encourages the children at school to take part in all sports.

Toynton Primary winner Josh Toyne. ANL-180730-125140001

Spilsby Primary’s award winner was Chloe Lavender, who took it upon herself to write a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May to have a law passed to stop people using bouncy castles in hot or windy weather as people have been killed.

The child from Toynton Primary who has been rewarded is Josh Toyne, who has been an amazing pupil at the school always helping the other children and who brings a smile to everyone at the school.