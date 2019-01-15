Spilsby residents in money with Postcode Lottery

Nine people in Spilsby have got a thousand reasons to celebrate after waking up to the news that they have won the Postcode Lottery.

Residents with the lucky postcode PE23 5AE have been announced as a Daily Prize winner.

Thanks to the win, the lucky Main Road neighbours have landed a cash prize of £1,000 each for every ticket that they hold.

Sending her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What better way to beat than January blues than by winning the lottery! I couldn’t be more thrilled for our players in Spilsby who have picked up a prize today and I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £382 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Many good causes local to the winners have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be on the 6th of February.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.