Spilsby prepares for roaring bike night

Spilsby is preparing to welcome thousands of bikers to a popular annual event which this year has new organisers.

The bike night has been growing for the past six years, run by Wildman Motor Cycles.

Last year the Rotary Club of Spilsby stepped in to help and this year they have taken it on.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 22, in the town centre in aid of the Air Ambulance.

Peter Butler, Rotary Club secretary, said: “We are trying to keep it the same with just a few small changes.

“We are having a variety of stalls which will be on the High street and have a local band playing in the Market Place car park.

“Several shops will stay open selling refreshments, hot dogs and burgers.”

This year Spilsby Town Council is supporting the event after donating £480 for a traffic management system and the New Life Centre is allowing the club to use its premises as a base.

“There were some issues with the one-way system in operation last year and bikes were parked everywhere so this year we are shutting the High Street and providing areas for parking.

“We just want people to come now and enjoy themselves.”

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale, a biker himself, says he is a massive fan of the event. He said: “I’ve been going as long as it has been held. There’s never any trouble and it’s a great night for the local shops who all stay open.

“The word is getting round now that Spilsby is the place to go.”