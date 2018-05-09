Spilsby celebrates 30th year of twinning with Fresnay sur Sarthe

A bond that has seen Spilsby remain twinned with Fresnay Sur Sarthe is now even stronger following 30th anniversary celebrations.

Flags were flying across the market place when the community pulled out all the stops to welcome visitors from the French town for a four-day stay.

Guests, hosted by the Spilsby and District Twinning Association, were greeted last Saturday with refreshments at the New Life Centre before taking a walk to see the lambs at Old Bolingbroke.

On the Sunday, they visited the fire station and saw demonstrations, followed by the highlight of the weekend - a juniors’ football match for a trophy sponsored by J&A (International) Ltd which Fresnay won 2-0. In the evening there was a reception at the Franklin Hall with live music.

This was followed on the Monday by a treasure hunt and a visit to East Kirkby Aviation Museum. To mark the anniversary, gifts were exchanged between Spilsby Twinning Association chairman Shawn Thomas and the president of the Fresnay group, Therese Wardavoir. Spilsby presented Fresnay with a ‘Queen Elizabeth’ rose bush, complete with plaque commemorating the 30th anniversary, and a framed ‘Scrabble’ lettered commemoration of the anniversary. Fresnay presented Spilsby with an apple tree.

John Marshall, vice chairman of the Spilsby Association said: “I would just like to reiterate the warmth of friendship that has developed between our towns. Whatever Brexit may bring, the twinning links will continue to thrive.“

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale said: “The atmosphere was fantastic. After 30 years our bond is as strong as ever. Brexit will never break that.”

