Special school in Spilsby smashes target to build parkour circuit

A special school in Spilsby is deterring its young people from dangerous free running in the streets by smashing its fundraising goal of £15,000 to build a parkour circuit.

The Woodlands Academy was donated £2,500 from Bernard Sunley, plus addidional funds from The Medlock Trust, which have now been added to the £10,000 Lottery Award already in to ensure installation can begin.

Due to the complexity of needs at Woodlands Academy, based in Spilsby, traditional approaches to physical fitness and emotional wellbeing often do not engage or motivate pupils.

However, many of the pupils are very interested in parkour and currently engage in free running activities outside of school within their communities, often placing themselves at risk of serious injury and criminal activity, such as trespass or damage to community property.

Chris Armond, Executive Head, said: “We strongly believe that the installation of a Parkour Circuit within the safety of the school grounds will enable us to engage, motivate and enthuse the students to make positive choices about their health, physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

“I would like to thank The Bernard Sunley Trust and The Medlock Trust for their donations of funding. This now means the plans for installation can commence. The students are extremely excited.”

Parkour is an attractive discipline because there is no right or wrong way to carry out a move.

Pupils will be free to use their imagination and be as creative as they wish about the way in which they challenge themselves. It is an extremely physical sport and attractive to young people, engaging them in exercise in a non-traditional way.

Parkour practiced safely, offers many health benefits both physical and mental including: losing weight, keeping fit, improving co-ordination and balance, having fun and raising endorphin levels to improve mood.