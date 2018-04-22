Special offer for markets in East Lindsey

‘Love Your Local Market Fortnight’ (LYLM) will take place between May 17 and May 31, and East Lindsey District Council wants to hear from people who are keen to run their own market stall and have an idea of what they would like to sell.

Budding entrepreneurs will be given the chance to trade on the markets at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby, with eight market day’s rent for the price of four, and free Public Liability Insurance for that period to help them get started.

ELDC’s Markets Manager, Esther Belton, said: “If you have a business idea that you would like to trial, a market stall is a fantastic way to test the water and see if people like your products for a relatively small start-up cost.

“Whatever you want to sell, whether it be food, handmade items or something totally new and innovative, our markets are a great way to meet potential customers and receive some great feedback to help in shaping your business.

“Over the years we have seen numerous market traders’ progress to their own shop premises after a successful start trading on markets.”

To apply, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets and download and return the ‘New Trader Offer’ application form by Friday May 4.

Completed forms should be sent to Esther.belton@e-lindsey.gov.uk or call 01507 613532 for more information.