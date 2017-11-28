Sparkling start to festivities in Spilsby

Crowds packed the centre of Spilsby for it’s annual Christmas market and lights switch-on.

The second annual event organised by the Spilsby Community Led Plan in conjunction with Spilsby Town Council took place on Saturday.

Pictured are Cameron Ambrose, 7. and Paige Ambrose, 10, with the Lucky Dip on Maxine Sutton’s Body Shop at Home stall at Spilsby Christmas Market and Lights Switch-on.

