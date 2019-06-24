Snuffy has his day - and what a treat for evacuated owners too!

An eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier evacuated from Wainfleet had a pawsome surprise when a dog basket full of treats and toys was presented to him by the new Jollyes pet superstore in Skegness.

Snuffy went along to Jollyes on Monday with his 76-year-old owners June and Derek Driver, of Brewster Lane, who have all been staying in a guest room at Barratt Court since they were forced to leave their home with nothing.

Team Rubicon, the Distaster Response charity, clearing the Driver's home.

"We only had the clothes we wearing and had no time to collect any of Snuffy's things then the flood water came," said Derek. "Our's was the first house to be hit and I watched the flood water gushing through the breach in the River Steeping from my kitchen window.

"The water came so quickly. I phoned for help and someone in a 4x4 came to get us.

"We can't thank Jollyes enough for doing this for Snuffy, who lost everything, too. They have thought of everything for him.

"It means such a lot to June, too. because Snuffy is everything to her."

Wet carpets are removed from the Driver's home.

Jollyes was eager to support them when the Standard told the store of their plight. Jenny Hunt, manager of the new store, said: "When we heard about Snuffy we just had to help.

"We were delighted to meet him and his owners Derek and June and hope he enjoys his new bed and hamper of treats and toys."

The story of the couple, who have no family or insurance, touched the hearts of the community and the agencies supporting the 600 households who were forced to evacuate the area. .

On Sunday, Derek visited his home for the first time since the floods with Team Rubicon, the disaster response charity that has been in the area since the River Steeping breached.

Contents of the Driver's home removed so the property can dry.

Derek said: "I was heartbreaking to see. It isn't the best of houses but it is our house and now it's like a bomb site.

"We were very grateful that Barratt Court took us in but not having my car as it was flooded too it has been hard being in Skegness. People have been ringing me a lot."

It is homed a caravan is being arranged so they can stay close to their home while the renovation is done.

Team Rubicon cleared the bottom level of the house, removing wet carpets and damaged furniture so the property can dry out.

Six members of the team have been sleeping on the floor in the Coronation Hall, no brimming with donations of food and cleaning products, while supporting the community.

"At first there was nothing we could do regarding recovery - we have had to wait for it to be safe for people to return to their homes," said Incident Commander Bob Challis.

During the first week were in response phase, helping with such tasks as delivering sand bags.

"We are now in the recovery stage and our job now is to help people get back to their homes, People have the amazing ability to come to terms with things and so our job now is removing heavy things like carpets and furniture so rooms that were flooded can dry out and are ready to be renovated.

"We are also helping people sort through things, so they can save such as photo albums that they want to keep."