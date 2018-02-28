SNOW UPDATE: Waste collections cancelled and toilets closed in Skegness area

Residents in the Skegness area are being asked to leave their bins out in spite of collections being cancelled.

East Lindsey District Council has suspended its waste collections until further notice but says they will get out as soon as they are able.

A statement on East Lindsey’s website says: “We would would ask that anyone due a collection that hasn’t had one, leaves their bin out for collection over the coming days and we’ll try and get to you.

“Should we not be able to do so, we will take any side waste presented at your next collection.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

Dog bin and bin emptying, road sweeping, removal of fly-tips and grounds maintenance works have also been suspended.

Toilets at Anderby Creek, Horncastle, Ingoldmells, Spilsby, Sutton on Sea and Wragby are closed.