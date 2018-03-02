SNOW UPDATE: Schools across Skegness area closed for third day.

There are fewer schools in the Skegness area reporting closures for a third day due to the weather.

Parents have told us all the Greenwood Academy schools are shut, as are Spilsby area schools.

At the time of publishing, closed schools according to LCC were:

- All Saints Church of England Primary School, Friskney

- Alford Primary School

- Alford St John Spendluffe Technology College

- Alford Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

- Beacon Primary Academy, Skegness

- Great Steeping Primary School

- Giles Academy, Boston

- Huttoft Primary School

- Skegness Seathorne Primary Academy

- Skegness Grammar School

- Spilsby Primary Academy

- St Peter and St Paul School Burgh le Marsh

- St Helena’s Church of England Primary School, Alford

- The Eresby School, Spilsby

- The Richmond School, Skegness

Children’s centres across the region are also closed.

