Police are saying nearly every major road in the Skegness area is now impassable.

Drifting snow caused by the high easterly winds has blocked the A52 between Skegness and Boston and Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.

Over 150 vehicles were reported stuck in the Wainfleet St Mary area last light with the community coming to their aid.

Problems have also been reported on the A16 at Keal Hill, Dalby Hill and High Toynton.

Motorists are advised to stay at home,