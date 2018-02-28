SNOW UPDATE: Full list of Skegness area schools close for second day.

Children in the Skegness area can look forward to a second snow day as schools in the area remain closed.

The schools are:

- Alford Primary School

- Alford St John Spendluffe Technology College

- Alford Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

- Boston College

- Beacon Primary Academy, Skegness

- Great Steeping Primaru School

- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

- Huttoft Primary School

- King Edward VI Academy

- Partney Church of England Aided Primary School

- Skegness Academy

- Skegness Grammar School

- Skegness Infant Academy

- Skegness Junior Academy

- Spilsby Primary Academy

- Skegness Seathorne Primary Academy

- St Peter and St Paul School Burgh le Marsh

- St Helena’s Church of England Primary School, Alford

- The Eresby School, Spilsby

- The Richmond School, Skegness