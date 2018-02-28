SNOW UPDATE: Full list of Skegness area schools close for second day.

Children in the Skegness area can look forward to a second snow day as schools in the area remain closed.
The schools are:
- Alford Primary School
- Alford St John Spendluffe Technology College
- Alford Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School
- Boston College
- Beacon Primary Academy, Skegness
- Great Steeping Primaru School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Huttoft Primary School
- King Edward VI Academy
- Partney Church of England Aided Primary School
- Skegness Academy
- Skegness Grammar School
- Skegness Infant Academy
- Skegness Junior Academy
- Spilsby Primary Academy
- Skegness Seathorne Primary Academy
- St Peter and St Paul School Burgh le Marsh
- St Helena’s Church of England Primary School, Alford
- The Eresby School, Spilsby
- The Richmond School, Skegness