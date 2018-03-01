SNOW UPDATE: ‘Don’t panic’ plea after government warns of dangers of waves on beach near Skegness

Skegness’ flood warden is appealing to the public not to panic after the government issued a warning about the dangers of waves due to strong easterly winds along the coast.

There was panic after flood gates in Tower Esplanade were shut this morning when the coast was put on a Yellow Flood Alert by the Environment Agency.

White out - a desolate Skegness beach. Photo: Jim Hardaker. ANL-180228-120815001

The alert warned flooding was possible and people should be prepared. However Coun Malcolm Gabbitas, the resort’s flood warden, said it was unlikely.

Coun Gabbitas said: “I want to stop the panic because people are worrying there is going to be a tidal surge but that is unlikely.

“We have a force 8 to severe gale force 9 easterly wind blowing across the tide but it’s unlikely this will cause a storm surge.

“It will blow big waves onto to beach though.”

The Environment Agency alert said: “The high tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences. This is a precautionary flood alert to highlight public safety concerns. We do not anticipate issuing associated Flood Warnings. Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as sea spray and waves could be dangerous.”

The next high tide is at 5.48pm and is 7.3mtrs. Three big tides at 7.5mtrs are also expected tomorrow and over the weekend.