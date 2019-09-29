Smokers urged to join the ‘Stoptober’ challenge

Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group is supporting Stoptober – which aims to encourage smokers across England and Wales to make a quit attempt during October.

Stoptober has driven almost one million quit attempts to date, with thousands more likely to take part this autumn and this year there are plenty of ways for people and partners to get involved.

Stoptober has recently launched to encourage as many smokers as possible to prepare to quit from next Tuesday (October 1) by signing up to the campaign and utilising a range of free resources and support available.

The benefits associated with stopping smoking include breathing more easily, younger looking skin, living longer, giving you more energy, and saving you money.

Over 8 million people in England smoke and it remains the nation’s biggest killer, with half of long-term smokers dying prematurely from a smoking-related disease. Research shows that those who stop smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to stay smoke free, and Stoptober’s ambition is to help smokers achieve this goal.

One in two long-term smokers die as a result of smoking, this is the single biggest cause of premature death taking more than 100,000 lives in the UK and costing the NHS up to £2.7 billion each year.

Stoptober is all about supporting and encouraging each other to quit and having a healthier lifestyle. Taking part in the challenge is a first step to a longer and healthier life so have a go, by stopping with Stoptober.

To find out more information, and to join the biggest stop smoking challenge of its kind, visit: www.nhs.uk/smokefree