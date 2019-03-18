Smiles for good causes on Comic Relief day

Amazing efforts by local people helped Comic Relief’s national campaign raise a staggering £63,548,668 this year for good causes.

As the fundraiser broadcast on BBC 1 on Friday night saw Richard Madden reprise his role as the policeman in the Bodyguard, as well as a star-studded mini-sequel featuring the original cast of the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, groups in the Skegness area were busy thinking up other ways to make people smile and raise cash.

Staff ar Marina Fish and Chip Shop in Chapel St Leonards donated 20p for every deep fried cream egg sold.

County Care spent the day bag packing in Morrisons and also had a group out and about doing a Jokeathon, People they made laugh with their jokes gave a donation.

Nicola Hardisty of County Care said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who donated and a big round of applause to all our fabulous service users who raised an amazing £241.”

The Marina fish and chip shop in Chapel St Leonards ran a fundraiser for those with a serious sweet tooth - donating 20p for every deep fried cream egg sold. Danielle License of the Marina said: “We sold 25 on the day but are continuing raising money until Easter.

“They are good but I can only stomach one - they are a bit sickly.”

County Care in Skegness raised �241 bag packing at Morrisons and telling jokes. ANL-190318-123559001

The Richmond School in Skegness held a number of events during the day. Joanne Hazard said: “We have a running total of £754.61, but we are still receiving sponsor money until Friday.

“Thank you to all our pupils, staff and parents and family members for getting involved!”

