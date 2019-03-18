Smiles for good causes on Comic Relief day

Amazing efforts by local people helped Comic Relief’s national campaign raise a staggering £63,548,668 this year for good causes.
As the fundraiser broadcast on BBC 1 on Friday night saw Richard Madden reprise his role as the policeman in the Bodyguard, as well as a star-studded mini-sequel featuring the original cast of the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, groups in the Skegness area were busy thinking up other ways to make people smile and raise cash.
County Care spent the day bag packing in Morrisons and also had a group out and about doing a Jokeathon, People they made laugh with their jokes gave a donation.
Nicola Hardisty of County Care said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who donated and a big round of applause to all our fabulous service users who raised an amazing £241.”
The Marina fish and chip shop in Chapel St Leonards ran a fundraiser for those with a serious sweet tooth - donating 20p for every deep fried cream egg sold. Danielle License of the Marina said: “We sold 25 on the day but are continuing raising money until Easter.
“They are good but I can only stomach one - they are a bit sickly.”
The Richmond School in Skegness held a number of events during the day. Joanne Hazard said: “We have a running total of £754.61, but we are still receiving sponsor money until Friday.
“Thank you to all our pupils, staff and parents and family members for getting involved!”