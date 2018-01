A fire crew in Spilsby was kept busy last night when they were called to a skip fire.

The incident took place just after 10pm on Cornhill and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say although the skip was severely damaged there were no injuries.

They tweeted: “Spilsby crew attended a skip on fire on Cornhill, Spilsby. Severe damage by fire to one six yard skip and contents. Extinguished using two hosereels. No injuries.”