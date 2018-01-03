Skegness to ‘escape threat from peak high tide’

Skegness is set to escape any threat of flooding in tonight’s peak Spring Tide - in spite of the storm that has been battering other parts of the country.

There are no warnings by the Environment Agency for along the coast near Skegness - although flood alerts are in place further up the North Sea coast from Scarborough to Filey.

The high tide in Skegness is due at 7pm and according to Skegness flood warden Malcolm Gabbitas it is not expected to reach the flood gates near the RNLI Lifeboat station.

Coun Gabbitas said: “There is likely to be some overtopping in Scarborough and Hornsea but in spite of the high tide Skegness will escape any threat of flooding.

“The high winds brought by Storm Eleanor that have battered the west country with winds of up to 100mph reached around 60mph here - enough to bring down fences - but they are south westerly and will die down later.

“The high tide is expected to be 7.6 meters or more than 25 foot and the sea could be pushed onto the beach but not as far as the flood gates.”

However, Skegness is not out of danger yet as there are more high tides to come in February and March.

In the meantime, we can expect more wind and cold weather. Coun Gabbitas said strong north easterlies will hit the coast at the weekend. He said: “It’s going to feel very cold and we might even see some of that white stuff.”