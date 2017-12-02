Skegness skipper prepares for next leg of Clipper Round the World Race after tragedy

The GREAT Britain entry in the Clipper Round the World race with its skipper from Skegness is gearing up for the start of the next leg, after the tragic loss of a crew member.

In a demonstration of true grit after the loss of Simon Speirs, who was tragically washed overboard and died in spite of the efforts of the team to save him, GREAT Britain docked at Freemantle near Perth in second place, close behind leaders Unicef.

Skipper Andy Burns of Skegness, in the GREAT Britain yacht leading the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race out of Albert Dock in Liverpool. ANL-170821-073822001

In his final blog of the race, Andy paid tribute to his crew for finding the courage to race on. He said: “I just want to take my hat off to the crew onboard GREAT Britain for their grit, determination and drive in the face of adversity.

“They have dealt and help me deal with this tragic event and for that I am truly grateful and honoured to have such close and loyal crew by my side.”

He has thanked everyone for the support the crew received from home which he says has given them the courage to carry on in the race.

At the start of Race 4, GREAT Britain stands in third place overall just three points behind leaders Qingdao and second placed Dare to Lead.

Race 4 to Sydney will be an exhilarating, cold, fast, hold-on-to-your-hat type of race. The fleet will leave Fremantle at 7am this morning and dip down once again into the Southern Ocean, with the fleet to experience the most southerly point of the entire circumnavigation.

Vigilance will be key as crew experience some of the most inhospitable parts of the planet, where icebergs flow north from Antarctica.

A parade of sail will begin at 5am.

You can follow the race and support GREAT Britain on the Clipper Round the World website and on Facebook, where the start of the race will be broadcast live.

