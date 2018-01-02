Skegness school closes for staff to attend a funeral of much-loved staff member

A Skegness school is to close for a day so parents and staff can attend the funeral of a much-loved member of staff who died suddenly before Christmas.

Richmond School will be closed on Thursday in tribute to teaching assistant Mrs Angie Hill.

Angie Hill is pictured in one of her favourite places, in the reading area of the Reception classroom at Richmond School in Skegness. This is where she loved to work guiding and teaching the young pupils in her care. ANL-180201-112807001

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said headteacher Caroline Wellsted made the difficult decision to close the school because so many teachers and parents wished to attend the funeral.

She said: “As a school community we are deeply saddened by the loss of our wonderful member of staff.

“She was a greatly respected, highly valued and much loved part of our school. She was a good friend to us all and will be greatly missed.”

Mrs Hill, aged 53, started work at the Richmond School in September 2002, working as a teaching assistant in KS1 and, most recently within The Early Years Foundation Stage. In addition, she worked as a midday supervisor from 2003.

Her son, George, was a former pupil of the school. Headteacher Mrs Caroline Wellsted wishes to apologise for any inconvenience but hopes parents will respect the decision at this difficult time.

The funeral takes place at Alford Crematorium on Thursday (Thursday) at 1pm.