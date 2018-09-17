Skegness rocks through the generations

Skegness was rockin’ at the weekend when enthusiasts of music of the 1950s and 60s headed to the resort from all over the East Midlands.

The three-day Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival, which is in its 26th year, was held at the Richmond Holiday Centre.

In full swing (from left) Joan Powell, Valerie Theobald, Thelma Osborne, Liz Morriss, Val Oliver and Gloria Steele. Photo: MSKP-160918-18 ANL-180917-085855001

It was organised by the East Midlands Rock ‘N’ Roll Society, who run a club on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border and present dances all over the country.

Around 13 acts - including Lucas and the Dynamos, Danny and the Seniors and Hot Rod Devilles - entertained the guests, who rocked and jived the days away.

There were also a variety of stalls selling 50s/60s style clothes so guests could dress up and really take a musical journey through time.

Organiser Sandy Rice has a caravan at the Richmond and holds two events on the site each year.

Getting ready to rock are (from left) Sue Larkins and Cherie Boden of Cherie Lynn's. Photo: MSKP-160918-28 ANL-180917-090012001

“We’ve been coming for 26 years now and held the weekends at the Festival Pavilion before coming here,” said Sandy.

“It’s become a family affair now with even our grandchildren getting involved. We work as a team.

“Interest in the era is a great as ever. It was a fantastic weekend with people coming from all over the country.”

Hot Rod Devilles performing. at the Rock n Roll Festival at Richmond Holiday Centre, Skegness. Photo: MSKP-160918-5 ANL-180917-085755001

Guests at the Rock n Roll Festival at Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness (from left) Michaela Bell, Irene Wright, Nina Wright and John Wright.. Photo: MSKP-160918-23 ANL-180917-085931001

Guests enjoying the music at the Rock 'n' Roll Festival at Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness. Photo: MSKP-160918-31 ANL-180917-090030001

Hot Rod Devilles performing at the Rock n Roll Festival at Richmond Holiday Centre, Skegness. Photo: MSKP-160918-9. ANL-180917-085813001