Skegness rocks through the generations

Skegness was rockin’ at the weekend when enthusiasts of music of the 1950s and 60s headed to the resort from all over the East Midlands.
The three-day Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival, which is in its 26th year, was held at the Richmond Holiday Centre.
It was organised by the East Midlands Rock ‘N’ Roll Society, who run a club on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border and present dances all over the country.
Around 13 acts - including Lucas and the Dynamos, Danny and the Seniors and Hot Rod Devilles - entertained the guests, who rocked and jived the days away.
There were also a variety of stalls selling 50s/60s style clothes so guests could dress up and really take a musical journey through time.
Organiser Sandy Rice has a caravan at the Richmond and holds two events on the site each year.
“We’ve been coming for 26 years now and held the weekends at the Festival Pavilion before coming here,” said Sandy.
“It’s become a family affair now with even our grandchildren getting involved. We work as a team.
“Interest in the era is a great as ever. It was a fantastic weekend with people coming from all over the country.”