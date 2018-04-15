Skegness RAFA volunteers say big ‘thank you’ for support

A charity in Skegness wants to thank local business for helping it raise more than £431 over Easter for the Wings Appeal.

The local branch of RAFA held a number of events during the weekend.

Volunteers from the Skegness branch of RAFA collecting at the railway station. ANL-180414-182754001

Due to the weather, one of the main venues at the Welcome Inn was cancelled and the street collection curtailed after a couple of hours to give the collectors time to dry out and another had to be abandoned due to ‘a mix-up with council regulations’.

However, at very short notice Mike Bradberry at the Richmond Holiday Centre offered a venue during their Craft and Gift Fayre on April 1, which proved to be very successful.

Terry Allen, of RAFA, said: “We would also like to make a special mention to Skegness Train Station for allowing us to use their premises on Friday March 30 and Monday April 2 and The Royal Hotel, not only for the donation of a prize but for the use of the facilities for admin and counting purposes but also for safe keeping of money collected.

Overall they managed to raise £431.17, which in no small part are thanks to the donations from many local businesses.”