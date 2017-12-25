Skegness Mayor sends Christmas message to ‘talented town’

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of talent in Skegness since being elected.

In his Christmas and New Year message to residents he said: “Since being elected Mayor in May I have represented our town on many occasions and what stands out to me is the amount of local talent Skegness has, also the amount of people willing to volunteer and give up the time to undertake tasks.

“There have been so many inspirational people who give up there time for the good of the community

“I also believe Skegness is on the up.

“As well as the massive amount of investment in the town from the private sector, I believe Skegness is one of the most welcoming places in the country and it shows by how popular the town is.

“That is down to our residents and businesses and long may it continue.

“There have been so many highlights for me during the year, including meeting so many fabulous people and leading the Remembrance Parade and the Carnival Parade.

“I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

“May 2018 be better for us all.”