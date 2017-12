Skegness man one of latest to be named and shamed in drink drive campaign

A Skegness man is one of the latest to be named and shamed in the police Christmas drink drive campaign.

Pawel Szynkler (49), of Harrow Road, was arrested in Homers Lane, Boston, yesterday and will appear before Boston Magistrates on Wednesday, January 24.

The ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign will started on Monday, December 18, and will run into the New Year.

The identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs are being released in the hope that this will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Lincolnshire Police has made over 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year* and over 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs. Nearly 70% of those people were charged*.

A recent study by the Press Association found that the force charges more offenders than anywhere else in the UK*.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said:

“Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock however, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people’s lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home (who pays the mortgage) car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire police’s decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

