Skegness man admits fraud and handling offences totalling £22k

A 25-YEAR-old Skegness man has been sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting 14 offences of fraud and one of handling stolen property, involving more than £22,000.

Boston Magistrates Court heard that Josh Jellicoe Elliott of Chapman Avenue, Burgh le Marsh, had advertised plant machinery he did not own for sale on Facebook, as well as offering decking and veranda services, also on Facebook, and accepting deposits but never carrying out the work.

He also admitted handling a stolen caravan.

All the offences are said to have taken place in Skegness between August 2014 and September 2017.

Elliott was sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be fixed.