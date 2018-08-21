Skegness lifeboat tows vessel with 13 passengers to safety

Thirteen passengers of a vessel suffering engine failure in the Wash have been towed to safety.

Skegness’ Shannon class lifeboat Joel and April Grunnill was asked to launch on Saturday shortly before 1pm by Humber Coastguard.

A statement by Skegness RNLI said: “The team of five volunteer crew were tasked a 30ft motor vessel suffering from engine failure, located in the bottom of the Wash in the approaches to the River Welland.

“The vessel, with 13 passengers was taken under tow and safely moored in the river alongside a resident barge.

“The lifeboat then returned to Skegness before the falling tide became too low to exit the river.”