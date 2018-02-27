Skegness lifeboat crew praised for teamwork rescuing leg break fisherman

Skegness Lifeboat volunteers and the crew on the Coastguard helicopter have been praised for their teamwork in rescuing a fisherman who broke his leg in two places in a incident on board his vessel just off the Norfolk coast.

The six-strong crew of the Shannon all-weather lifeboat Joel and April Grunnill were scrambled by the UK Coastguard to help the fisherman just after midnight on Friday.

Three persons were on board the 40 foot fishing vessel operating in the Wash north of the Norfolk coast, when an incident onboard left the skipper with a leg broken in two places.

Following an assessment of the fishing vessel’s manoeuvrability it was decided that the team on the Joel and April Grunnill should first transfer the skipper to the lifeboat and then transfer to the helicopter.

Both the lifeboat crew and injured man were taken back aboard the lifeboat, and then the stretcher and helicopter crew winched back up to the aircraft and were taken for treatment at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

RNLI Coxswain Richard Watson was very keen to highlight the excellent teamwork. He said: “The shout highlighted the capabilities of the Skegness RNLI lifeboat crew and their training.

“It also showed the excellent co-operation between all the agencies involved, especially the crew of the UK Coastguard rescue helicopter.

“We want to wish the injured young man all the best and a

speedy recovery.”

* See tomorrow’s Skegness Standard for the second part of the reporter Chrissie Redford’s feature following a training exercise on the all-weather lifeboat