Skegness law firm honoured for support for hospice

A Skegness law firm has been honoured for its support to a Lincolnshire hospice.

Hodgkinsons Solicitors has been presented with a Corporate Award by St Barnabas Hospice for its fundraising efforts for the charity over the past year.

It was one of just six businesses in Lincolnshire to receive the distinction at the charity’s Awards Evening last month.

Caroline Swindin, corporate fundraiser and Michelle Duggan, director of income generation at St Barnabas Hospice, recently paid a visit to Hodgkinsons Solicitors to present the firm with the award.

Chloe Sullivan, solicitor and marketing Manager, saod: “We are very proud to have been given such a fantastic award. We try our best to raise as much money as we can for the hospice through many different initiatives and we know how much the hospice appreciate the hard work we do for them.”

Chloe, herself, will be taking part in trek along the Great Wall of China for the cause next year, along with colleague Maisie Whittam. You can sponsor them at www.justgiving.co.uk/fundraising/chloe-sullivan8 or www.justgiving.co.uk/fundraising/maisie-whittam