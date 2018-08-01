Skegness laundry firm wins British Steel award

A Skegness laundry company has been awarded Best New Entrant Award at the British Steel Supplier Recognition Event.

Micronclean is delighted to announce that it has won the award, especially as the presentation coincided with the final garment installation of British Steel workwear.

The British Steel installation process took over four months and involved over 21,000 new garments for 4,000 wearers being installed at over 50 locations nationwide.

Following the installation, Micronclean is now responsible for the soiled garment collection, routine laundry operations, any garment repairs and distribution of the garments back to the correct lockers time after time without fail.

Robert Parker, Managing Director at Micronclean said: ”When we were awarded this major contract in October 2017, we were determined to build a successful partnership with British Steel.

“This award recognises the efforts that all of our staff have put in to understanding British Steel as a customer and working with them to start to develop a true partnership that benefits both parties.”

Paul Martin, British Steel Deputy CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Micronclean, recognised by their success in our supplier recognition awards. The safety and comfort of our employees is of paramount importance to us and we’re extremely pleased with the standard of workwear and service Micronclean is delivering.”

