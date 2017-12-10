Skegness in top 10 destinations for Christmas

Skegness is among the best affordable UK destinations for Christmas getaways, according to leading UK travel site!

Recent data released by HolidayLettings.co.uk, a TripAdvisor company, reveals that Skegness is among the UK’s ten best affordable destinations for holiday homes during the Christmas holidays.

Rates for a two-bedroom rental in Skegness averages £74 nightly for a stay during the Christmas holidays from December 22 to 26.

From coastal Christmas escapes to charming historical villages, Holiday Lettings’ list boasts many top spots across the UK to spend the festive season, whilst staying on budget.

Laurel Greatrix, a spokesperson for Holiday Lettings, said: “Skegness is a favourite UK holiday destination all year round, so it’s no surprise it made it into the top 10 for Christmas getaways.

“From fish and chips to strolls along the prom, Skegness is great for all ages, however fickle the British winter weather.”