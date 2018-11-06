Skegness hospitality association scoops award

A hospitality association has won a corporate travel award for the third year running.

The Corporate Travel Awards recognise excellence in the travel industry as well as the outstanding service delivered by hotels and travel companies who cater June Howard, business development manager at Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA) said: “This is the third year in succession that we have won this award and we are absolutely delighted.

“We are always striving to assist our members and to promote the area and it is great to see our hard work has been recognised. These are worldwide awards and we have been successful in the Europe category, so we are thrilled with this achievement against such huge opposition and hope this will help to put the East Lincolnshire area on the map.”

Bookings for stands for the 36th Caterex trade exhibition organised by SECWHA at the Richmond Centre in Skegness on February 6-7 next year are now being taken.

Boston College will be giving cooking demonstrations and this year there will be more traders offering eco-friendly goods, such as chip cartons and takeaway food boxes. To book a stand visit www.caterexskegness.co.uk

* Butlins is hosting Be My Guest tomorrow (Wednesday) - a new hospitality roadshow for accommodation providers including campsites, sponsored by Visit Lincs Coast. Visit www.bemyguest.live/attend