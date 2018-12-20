Skegness Foreshore Masterplan - here’s what you can expect

New LED lighting columns, granite seating, granite planters and the removal of redundant existing structures are what visitors can expect to see along the Skegness Foreshore in the first phase of a £300k investment plan.

In February, East Lindsey District Council announced that it was working with organisations in Skegness to produce a detailed Masterplan for the Foreshore that would enable the Council and partners to proactively pursue grant funding opportunities to make improvements to the resort, building on the Foreshore’s designation as a ‘Registered Park and Garden’.

The Masterplan identifies a number of potential projects and uses for underused areas of the Foreshore, including the bowling greens on South Parade as an outdoor flexible event space; the disused Beach Huts near the Pier as pop-up restaurants and the former Festival Pavilion site as a location for a landmark structure.

The Design Code aims to ensure the Council, businesses and partners, have a set standard to work towards for the Foreshore to create a more consistent and appealing appearance to the street scene.

The initial phase of works to Tower Esplanade will create a cleaner, more vibrant setting.

A concealed waste compound will also be installed behind the seawall on North Bracing to help manage litter in the resort during the busy summer season.

As a separate project, the Council is also working with the Lincolnshire Coastal BID on replacement directional signage in the town, with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience.

As part of its general maintenance programme, the Council will repaint all railings, shelters and street furniture in the historic areas of the Foreshore dark green and cream, to reflect the colours previously used in the resort.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “I’d like to formally thank all those organisations that have had an input to shape these important documents. The Council will now begin work on delivering on the vision and ideas set out in the Plan. Initially, this will be looking to make improvements to Tower Esplanade. Skegness continues to be one of the country’s leading seaside resorts and working with local organisations, we want to ensure it retains that high status.”

Chair of the Skegness Chamber of Business, Paul Dixon, said: “Skegness Business Chamber are delighted to see investment into the town on this scale. We believe that the clarity provided by the design guide and the framework for planning of the underused areas outlined in this plan will encourage investment. Importantly it will keep our Foreshore moving forward with the times whilst respecting the important heritage that is so important to Skegness.”

Skegness Town Mayor, Sid Dennis, added: “I welcome East Lindsey’s District Council commitment to our foreshore and I believe that the Masterplan can only assist in bringing forward further investments and coordinated improvements to ensure that Skegness is a top visitor destination, as it is now and for future generations to come.”