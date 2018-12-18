Skegness Fire Station raises hundreds for charity in Christmas appeal

Hundreds of pounds have been raised during Skegness Fire Station’s Christmas appeal.

The firefighters have been thanking everyone who donated during December on their Santa sleigh tour around town.

In a statement they said: “We have raised a massive £1,980. This year we have split the money between two charities.

“We had the privilege of meeting the staff of Scarborough ward at skegness Hospital.

“It was a very proud moment for us all to be able to handover £980. This money will go towards creating the garden area for palliative care patients.

Let’s take this opportunity to thank the fantastic job the nursing staff do. Merry Christmas!”