Skegness Fire Station needs YOUR help for firefighter with cancer

Firefighters in Skegness are asking for your help to raise money for a colleague who has been given only weeks to live and needs treatment.

Skegness Fire Station is a holding charity bike ride on spin bikes for Stefan Hawcroft on Tuesday, April 3, outside the Hildred’s Centre.

A poster advertising the event has a heartfelt message Stefan: “I am a Lincolnshire Firefighter of 10 years who has been diagnosed with a care cancer of the brain.

“I have only been given weeks to live so I need your help in raising money for treatment.”

The charity bike ride starts at 9am and firefighters are biking the equivalent of Skegness to Dronfield in Chesterfield, where Stefan lives - 176 miles in total.