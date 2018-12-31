Skegness Eco Centre launches annual ‘treecycling’ scheme

If you are wondering what to do with your Christmas trees after 12th night, then Skegness Eco Centre has the answer.

Paul Charles is appealing for people not to throw them out but take them to the centre off Richmond Drive to help create wildlife habitat and for craft work.

Mr Charles, managing director, said they are launching the ‘treecycling’ scheme on Monday, January 7.

“We use the trees to create wildlife habitat for birds and other animals all over the Eco Centre in habitat piles, insect hotels and young tree protection areas to keep animals off the vulnerable young trees,” said Mr Charles.

“It’s proved really popular in the past, with huge numbers being dropped off every year. Artificial trees are re-used again as part of Ecocrafts and other projects.”

Trees can be dropped off at the centre from 9am to 3pm. Collection can be arrange for small donation by messaging Paul Charles on Facebook.