Skegness Coastguard and RNLI called out to reports of person in danger out at sea

Skegness Coastgard and RNLI were tasked by the Humber Coastguard yesterday to respond to reports of a person struggling some distance out at sea.

But the crews were met with a surprise when they went out to locate the ‘person’.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “Once on scene we spoke to the first informant who thought they saw a person struggling in the sea.

“RNLI was also tasked to search the shoreline.

“After a thorough search it was established that the person was in fact a large seal.”

The Coastguard said it was a ‘good call’ by the member of the public, adding: “As always, if in doubt, give us a shout.”