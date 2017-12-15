Skegness Christmas Market and Santa Fun Run made for a festive weekend in Skegness

Thousands of shoppers and hundreds of hardy Santas hit the streets of Skegness this weekend as two Yuletide traditions made their return.

Skegness Carnival held its annual Christmas Market fundraiser on Saturday.

Heather Lawson and Sarah Shaw, of Skegness, at Skegness Christmas Market.

The Victorian-themed event included more than 50 stalls in Lumley Road and Santa Claus in his grotto in the Hildreds Centre.

Skegness Carnival thanked all those who supported the event, declaring it to be an ‘incredible success’, with a record number of stalls to browse and thousands of people attending.

Then, on Sunday, the Rotary Club of Skegness held its annual Santa Fun Run.

The charity fundraiser, now 10 years old, was at risk of being of cancelled due to warnings of snow, but on Saturday, as the forecast shifted more towards rain, the decision was made to go ahead with it. In the end, more than 300 Santas braved what the club labelled ‘very challenging weather conditions’.

Donna Robertson (left) and Natasha Parkin, of Moonyean Candles, at Skegness Christmas Market.

Among those helping on the day was the RNLI, which allowed its lifeboat station to be a sheltered start and finish point, and Skegness’ Fresh Fitness which offered a, presumably much-needed, warm-up routine for the Santas.

Rotarian Andrew Downing thanked all those who supported the fun run, saying: “It was a fantastic event with a great atmosphere that really showed how the local community will get behind a worthy cause despite the worst that the Great British weather can throw at us.”

Brenda and John Fowlston, of Skegness Lions Club, at Skegness Christmas Market.

Another scene from the Santa Fun Run.

The Santa Fun Run - dogs were welcome.