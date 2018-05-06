Skegness cheese company founders chuckling over expansion

A cheese company that started with a shop in a Skegness shopping centre is set to expand.

The Chuckling Cheese Company based in Skegness was founded in 2012 by Emma Smith and Stuart Colclough,

After opening their first shop in Hildred’s Shopping Centre in Skegness, followed by a cheese kiosk

in Woking, Surrey, directors Emma and Stuart have now announced another shop in the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster.

The company sells a wide range cheese produced in Wainfleet by Emma’s family at Lymn Bank Farm.

It also stocks a vast selection of artisan alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, chutneys, sweet

treats, and cheese wedding cakes.

Emma said: “As a company we are very excited to

be opening our second store. Not only will this expansion create jobs in Doncaster but it has also

opened up roles at our Skegness Warehouse.”

Stuart added: “We found our Skegness Store was working well and was proving popular, customers would regularly ask where will we next be opening one so we decided to start looking and found Frenchgate to be the perfect fit for us.”

The company aren’t stopping there, though, as they are already surveying other locations around the

UK to add more stores over the coming year.

For more information about The Chuckling Cheese Company, visit the website. https://chucklingcheese.co.uk/.