Skegness Carnival saved by funding for key facilities

Marching bands are to return to the Skegness Carnival parade following a funding boost, ending concerns the annual event might not go ahead at all this year.

Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID/ Visit Lincs Coast have awarded £5,460 to the voluntary run Carnival Committee to pay for traffic management, LIVES First aid and four marching bands.

Lisa Collins, BID manager, said the Board of Directors were keen to see the annual parade take place as “it’s such an important event for the whole town”.

She said: “We are delighted to be funding this year’s carnival parade.

“It’s an important event for the whole town, from businesses to community groups who enjoy taking part in the annual parade.

“It significantly boosts visitor numbers and local businesses really benefit from this annual event, with many accommodation providers booked up yearly in advance. We have a great working relationship with the hardworking carnival committee and we are pleased that we have been able to step in and help this year.”

The news comes following a successful weekend of fundraising shows produced by the Neverland Theatre. Gary Starr, chairman of the Carnival Committee who also runs Neverland Theatre, said: “We are so happy to receive this generous donation this year and cannot thank Lisa and her team enough for the support.

“Also a massive thanks to Vice Chairman James Howsam for all the time he spent on completing and submitting the application.

“Along with this wonderful support from the Destination Bid the carnival committee has been working hard to raise additional funds and recently performed three shows at the Neverland Theatre to raise money for the parade.

“The Wizard of Oz and Variety Night was a great success and a fitting tribute to the volunteers who work tirelessly all year to ensure this Skegness tradition continues.

“This year will be the biggest carnival parade Skegness has ever seen.”