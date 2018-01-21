Skegness Carnival Parade ‘royals’ to ride again after shake-up

Fears it could be the end of an era for the Skegness Carnival Parade ‘royals’ have been denied.

For the past five years Pat Brown, of the Mickleton Guest House, with the help of her husband Adrian, has chaperoned the Skegness Carnival Queen and her Princess and Rosebud at numerous events in the resort.

However, Pat said she feared their days were numbered when she was “voted off” the committee and told the tradition was “old fashioned”.

Adrian said: “Pat wants people to know she didn’t ‘resign ’ from the committee and leave the girls without a chaperone - she was voted off.

“She was told it was all getting a bit old fashioned.

“There have been carnival royals since the parade was first started by Butlins in the 1930s.

“Since Pat took over as chaperone five years ago they have appeared at many events though the year as ambassadors for the resort. It would be a terrible loss if the tradition was ended.”

According to Gary Starr, chairman of the Skegness Carnival Committee, the tradition will continue, but with a number of changes. He said: “Our Royalty this year have done an amazing job promoting the Skegness Carnival at countless events and will continue to do so for the rest of their royalty year.

“In July, the new crowning will take place and we have decided to change the criteria for entrants.

“Whereas in previous years the winners have been judged on what is now perceived outdated; the new King and Queen for 2018 will instead be recognised for outstanding contribution or achievements.

“We will be inviting members of the public to nominate anyone who they feel would be a worthy winner thus creating more of a community spirit around the event in finding our new ‘Pride of Skegness’ royalty.”

The new Royalty will lead the carnival parade and be a huge part of the week, plus be invited to future events should they wish to attend. They also receive a prize and trophy plus get to wear the traditional Carnival sash.

Anyone wishing to book them for an event must do so through the Skegness Carnival website at www.skegnesscarnival.com

* Plans are underway to continue to improve Skegness Carnival, according to chairman Gary Starr, He said: “We are producing an exciting new programme of entertainment making this the biggest event of the year for Skegness. These free events will run alongside all the existing Carnival favourites such as the Pet and Baby Shows.

“We aim to showcase local talent with performances by local artists, dance schools and theatre groups plus professional shows, bands and speciality acts. We are also working with the DBID, and many local businesses to create a bigger event.

“There are also plans to join forces with the Hildreds Shopping Centre and bring the market and light switch-on together as one big two-day event.”