Skegness Bowl Macmillan Challenge raises striking £1,567

Six teams competed in an annual bowling competition for Macmillan Cancer Support, raising more than £1,567.

The challenge was to win the Skegness Bowl Macmillan Challenge Cup, as well as enjoying a delicious burger meal served in Skegness Bowls’ Hollywood Bar & Diner. It came no surprise to the organisers that the generosity of the teams and everyone supporting the event on the night raised such a whopping amount.

Kevin Stephenson, assistant manager of Skegness Bowl, said: “A big thank you to all the people that took part to make it another memorable evening as always. This money that we have raised should go along way to this charity close to everyone’s hearts.

“A big thank you to everyone that donated prizes and our fantastic staff, we couldn’t of done it without you. We shall see you all again next year.”

Jamie Davenport, Lincolnshire’s Macmillan Fundraising manager who can be seen pictured said: “Once again the staff and customers at Skegness Bowl have done us proud, raising a fantastic amount of money.

“It’s even more important this year, as we start work on the new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre in Lincoln County Hospital. Patients from all over the county, including Skegness, travel daily to Lincoln.

“It’s our aim to make it even easier for these people to access our services and be pointed in the right direction, and with support like this from the Skegness community, we are able to reach even more people living with cancer.

“What an amazing amount for a brilliant and worthy cause! Congratulations to Skegness Bowl, the organisers and everyone that attended to raising so much money.”