Skegness Academy celebrates ‘outstanding’ achievers

Outstanding achievers at Skegness Academy were celebrated at the school’s annual presentation evening.

Steven Kemshall, deputy principal, welcomed guests to the proceedings in the academy auditorium and said: “We will be recognising the outstanding achievements of our pupils – your children.”

Chas Tibble, April Grunnill and Alan Gordon-Griffiths from the RNLI kindly agreed to present the prizes.

Chas Tibble said: “On behalf of the Skegness Lifeboat, I would like to say a great big ‘thank you’ to everyone involved in the organisation of this evening’s presentation ceremony. We were treated royally by everyone we met and it was an honour for us

to present the awards to a group of such bright young people. The entertainment was marvellous too. Your students are a credit to the Academy”.

Mr Peter Holyk, acting principal, said: “I congratulate all those who contributed to the success of tonight’s presentation evening. It was wonderful to share the celebrations of students, parents and staff alike”.