The fight against drugs along the coast in the Skegness area continues with reports of more arrests.

East Lindsey’s temporary Chief Insp Colin Haigh has pointed out the force in which officers investigate reports of drugs being supplied.

He tweeted: “We check out all reports of drug dealing from residential properties....we usually let ourselves in.

“Six people arrested for drug supply offences in #Skegness this week and various quantities of class A drugs seized.”