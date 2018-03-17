Simply the best B&B near Spilsby

A five star guest house near Spilsby is celebrating after being acknowledged as Best Bed and Breakfast in the county.

Chris and Jonathan Wilkinson-White, pictured, only opened their bijou B&B in Hundleby two years ago and say they are already accumulating a collection of awards.

The Elm Tree in Main Road is a renovated country house close the the Lincolnshire Wolds, offering four themed suites with a focus on luxury – large relaxing beds, 400 thread count white cotton sheets, luxurious cotton robes and Neal’s Yard Remedy toiletries. All of the meals are cooked fresh using locally sourced produce and customers can’t get enough of their speciality afternoon teas.

Their latest award from Lincolnshire Media was presented at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Jonathan said: “Judges praised us on our commitment to proving a 5* experience to every guest that stays with us, making it a memorable trip.

“There were over 300 entries and every one of the final three in our category offered a quality product.

“The event really helped put Lincolnshire on the map which is fantastic - we don’t always celebrate how great we are.

“We are both so pleased and would like to thank everyone who has voted for us and supported us to achieve this in such a short space of time.”

Skegness Natureland team were also excited to be a finalist in the Best Attraction category but lost out to Lincoln Castle.