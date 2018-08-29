Show honours for father and son and other Neighbourhood News

The East of England Poultry Club had a successful time as part of the Revesby Show, with 149 entries of birds and 32 plates of eggs.

Richard Bett, from Yarborough, won several sections with his birds.

He took the titles for: Champion with a Bantam black Orpington, Best Heavy Large Breed with a dark Brahma male, Best Waterfowl with a little white call duck, with the preferred short beak, and Best Bantam Hard Feather with a Furness Old English Game male.

The Best Juvenile went to Richard’s son James (pictured with dad) for a Dutch bantam female.

Richard O’Neill, from Newark, took Reserve Champion with an Old English Game male.

The Best Rare Breed went to Brian Sands, from Friskney, for a Yokohama female.

The Best True bantam was a Serama shown by Barbara Forrester, from North Lincolnshire.

The Best Eggs were six light brown eggs shown by Mrs D. Parsons, from Stixwold.

Club meetings are held every second Monday at Revesby Village hall at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

BURGH LE MARSH

* CAMEO

Cameo afternoon tea will next be held on Monday, September 3, from 1-4pm, with the usual scrumptious offerings of sandwiches and handmade cakes and pastries with a cafetiere or pot of tea for £3.50 per person or two people for £7.

For more details or to make bookings, call Monica on 811114.

* Gift day

Burgh Church is holding its annual Gift Day on Saturday, September 8, from 10am to 5pm.

All households in Burgh should receive a letter and envelope inviting people to make a contribution towards the insurance of the church for another year.

The repairs to the building are now coming to an end and the team at the church is grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for a grant of £200,000 towards the £350,000 costs which they have got to fund.

Their thanks also go to all who have made a donation towards the restoration and they hope people will help them by making a contribution towards the insurance.

If you cannot get to church on the day, envelopes can be left at Holmes the Butcher, The Spar shop, the Church Tea Room or with Father Terry.

Any cheques should be made out to Burgh PCC.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help, call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

For more details, call Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

SPILSBY

* RBL

The Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion held its latest meeting at the Nelson Butt, Spilsby.

As part of the meeting, an update was given on the Centenary Ball.

Various singers have been ‘booked’ for the night and everything is on track, members heard.

Posters have been printed and distributed throughout the local area and, so far, 88 tickets have so far been sold.

An update was also given on the Dead Man’s Penny belonging to Charles Edward Woodward, who served and was killed in the First World War.

Mr. Woodward ‘hailed’ from Halton Holgate.

The Dead Man’s Penny – a memorial plaque – is currently in the possession of David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale in Lancashire.

It is hoped that Mr Morris and Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, will be able to arrange a date for it to be presented to the chairman Denis Chandler at a commemoration at the Franklin Hall. There, it can be on permanent display, alongside an original Ceramic Poppy, kindly donated by Mr Chandler.

A preliminary presentation date of October 19 has been pencilled in for the attendance of the MPs.

A discussion alo took place regarding the forthcoming Poppy Appeal, which starts on Saturday,October 27, and runs until Sunday, November 11.

The next branch meeting will be held at the Nelson Butt on Wednesday, September 5.

The branch currently has 63 members.

