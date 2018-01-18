Shop assistant ‘threatened with knife’ in Skegness robbery

Police are appealing for information after a shop assistant was threatened with a knife during a robbery at a Skegness shopping centre.

A Vodafone shop assistant attempted to apprehend the offender, chasing him to the Home Bargains exit point of the Hildred’s Centre in Lumley Road.

Call 101 if you have information for the police. ANL-171011-065610001

It was at this point he was threatened with a knife but was not injured.

The offender is believed to have stolen an Iphone X valued at around £1,000.

He is described as white, late 20s, having a local accent, of medium height and wearing all black, including a puffa coat with a peaked hood.

The incident was reported at 1,30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Anyone who can assist the enquiry is urged to call 101 with information for the attention of investigating officer DC Taff Lloyd.