Shocking discovery of 100 used needles in illegal camps in Skegness

Action is being taken following the shocking discovery of over 100 used hypodermic syringes near a footpath leading to the beach in Skegness.

Volunteers who regularly organise beach cleans along the coast made the discovery in the dunes next to the Seaview Car Park in North Parade.

Volunteer beach cleaners found the grim discovery of 100 used hyperdermic needles on illegal sites in Skegness. ANL-180510-084853001

Phil Gaskell, of Skegness and District We Want Coastal Access For All and a local town councillor, said he had been out doing an inspection with his wife, Judi, when he came across the remains of three or four illegal campsites.

Coun Gaskill showed images of the mess left at the sites at the meeting of Skegness Town Council on Wednesday but said he had been informed East Lindsey District Council’s street team were on the case.

He said: “On Sunday, Judi and I went to inspect the footpath which leads to the beach.

“In the dunes/thicket only feet from the beach walk we found the remains of three or four illegal campsites, in which were books from The Storehouse, chairs and a parasol stolen from Beachlands and, worst of all, over 100 used hypodermic syringes loose on the ground and stuffed into at least ten open sharp safes.

“A couple of people were still camped and we discovered from them that they are from Leicester and were given a tent by ELDC Outreach team and told they should try camping on the privately owned gardens by the footpath, It beggars belief but I have since been told by East Lindsey the street team has been made aware of the situation.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “P3 who are funded by Lincolnshire County Council to provide the Lincolnshire Rough Sleeper Outreach service are aware that some people have been sleeping rough in the Dunes and have offered support to them to try and help them reconnect with their support networks. “P3 does not give out tents, as this supports people to sleep rough rather than accept help to access accommodation.

“With regard the hypodermic needles, our Neighbourhoods team have been made aware of the issue and will be attending to it as soon as possible.”