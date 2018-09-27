‘Shiver me timbers!’ In Bloom award haul

Celebrations are being held in Alford following success in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

The Alford in Bloom team claimed five honours in all:

* A silver gilt award in the small town category.

* A judge’s award for the most improved entrant.

* A judge’s award for the commitment and enthusiasm of its floral and horticultural expert Christine Melaugh.

* A silver award for best resident garden for Ruth Taylor’s home in West Street.

* A certificate of achievement to The George Inn, in High Street, for its floral display.

Alford’s entry this year was overseen by a new team – Glynis Docker and Christine Melaugh. The pair were backed by members of the community who got involved with such efforts as the Great Alford Mouse Pirate Trail, which saw handmade mice decorate the town.

Glynis and Christine collected the town’s honours last week, dressing as pirates for the occasion in reference to the pirate theme which featured as part of Alford’s entry.

Glynis said they were ‘over the moon’ with the result and added: “Judging not only took into account the floral displays, but also the community participation.”